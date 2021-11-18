No arrests made in Ormond Estates shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office says no arrest warrants have been issued in connection with a Tuesday afternoon shooting outside a residence in Ormond Estates. Still, residents expressed surprise 24 hours after the incident.

Gwen Tizzard lives on the street where it happened.

“Shocked for this area, I’ve been here 13 years and that’s the first time I’ve ever experienced anything like that,” said Tizzard.

She said she was home at the time of the shooting but did not hear any gunfire.

“I live on the same street, yes, I live in the middle of the street and it was down a little further from me you know,” said Tizzard. “I was actually outside on my back porch. All I heard was the police flying down my street and I was on the phone, and I said that’s kind of odd, I’ve never heard of anything like that and went to the front of my house and I didn’t see anything but I could hear them.”

The sheriff’s office says 51-year-old Michael Woulfe was shot and wounded outside his home in the 100 block of Villere Drive in Ormond Estates around 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Further, the sheriff’s office says the incident began with a traffic accident on Ormond Boulevard and a black pick-up truck that was driven by Woulfe collided with a silver Mercedes driven by 78-year-old Walter Tabary, also a Destrehan resident.

According to authorities, Woulfe did not stop after the crash but instead drove to his home which is located across from the Cypress Lakes Country Club and Tabary followed Woulfe and called 911. Woulfe then says the sheriff’s office got out of his truck and approached Tabary’s vehicle and there was an altercation and Woulfe was shot in the abdomen area and Tabary sustained injuries to his face

Tommy Morel lives nearby.

“I was out here working on the mailbox, and I literally didn’t hear it and I saw a couple of ambulances but I didn’t put two and two together, so we’re fairly close,” said Morel.

The sheriff’s office also says it is still gathering video from security cameras in the area and talking to witnesses.

Woulfe remains hospitalized after undergoing surgery.

