NOPD investigating shooting in St. Roch
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:53 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday night in St. Roch.
Police say an aggravated battery by shooting occurred in the 2400 block of Galvez Street around 10:33 p.m. and was confirmed by officials around 12:30 a.m.
Initial reports show two male victims with gunshot wounds arriving via private conveyance to a local hospital shortly after the incident occurred.
Police say no more information is available at this time.
