NOPD investigating shooting in St. Roch

Police say an aggravated battery by shooting occurred in the 2400 block of Galvez Street around...
Police say an aggravated battery by shooting occurred in the 2400 block of Galvez Street around 10:33 p.m. and was confirmed by officials around 12:30 a.m.
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:53 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday night in St. Roch.

Police say an aggravated battery by shooting occurred in the 2400 block of Galvez Street around 10:33 p.m. and was confirmed by officials around 12:30 a.m.

Initial reports show two male victims with gunshot wounds arriving via private conveyance to a local hospital shortly after the incident occurred.

Police say no more information is available at this time.

