NOPD investigating shooting in St. Roch

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday night in St. Roch.

Police say an aggravated battery by shooting occurred in the 2400 block of Galvez Street around 10:33 p.m. and was confirmed by officials around 12:30 a.m.

Initial reports show two male victims with gunshot wounds arriving via private conveyance to a local hospital shortly after the incident occurred.

Police say no more information is available at this time.

