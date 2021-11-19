Attempted carjacking near Isidore Newman School campus

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Isidore Newman School says it’s working with NOPD and its security team after a parent was nearly carjacked.

Newman sent out a letter to parents informing them that someone tried to carjack the parent not far from the campus today, but the victim was not hurt.

The school has encouraged parents to be aware of their surroundings.

