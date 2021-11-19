BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Attempted carjacking near Isidore Newman School campus

Isidore Newman School says it’s working with NOPD and its security team after a parent was...
Isidore Newman School says it’s working with NOPD and its security team after a parent was nearly carjacked.(Isidore Newman School)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Isidore Newman School says it’s working with NOPD and its security team after a parent was nearly carjacked.

Newman sent out a letter to parents informing them that someone tried to carjack the parent not far from the campus today, but the victim was not hurt.

The school has encouraged parents to be aware of their surroundings.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What deputies found between slices of bread on Tuesday wasn’t exactly nutritious.
Meth found in loaf of bread leads to Lafourche drug bust
Election 2021
ELECTION DAY: The results of the 2021 election
16-year-old shot at gas station
16-year-old severely shot at gas station in Gentilly
New Orleans Police Department Sergeant Todd Morrell presenting racing awards at the same time...
Zurik: NOPD Sergeant appears to be behind the wheel of racecar, instead of patrol car
Federal prosecutors indicted New Orleans postal worker Darius Patin for delaying/destroying...
New Orleans postal worker indicted for allegedly ditching Uptown customers’ mail into apartment dumpster

Latest News

Jesuit won the Catholic League title outright
FOX 8 Football Friday preview: Curtis vs. Jesuit, Div. I quarterfinals
Kevin Roberts is accused of shooting into a crowd that included a 2-year-old child.
2-year-old, 5 adults shot at in crowd, Slidell police say
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office now says that they have determined that a subject...
Surveillance video shows man never had gun on campus of Hammond school, Tangipahoa sheriff says
An okapi at the Audubon Species Survival Center
Baby on board: Louisiana’s west bank breeding facility awaits a special delivery