Bruce: A nice and dry weekend ahead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The weekend is here and the weather will cooperate again. Mostly clear conditions tonight with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. Afternoon highs will rebound on Saturday into the low 70s. Some moisture will return for Sunday.

. high-bruce: A nice weekend ahead with dry skies. It will start cool and end a bit warmer. Lows tonight 38-41° north and 44-48° south. Highs 70° Saturday and 78° Sunday. Have a great weekend. pic.twitter.com/jIZjb0j6d9 — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) November 19, 2021

Another front moves in for Monday possibly bringing in a few showers and bringing temperatures back down into the 60s for highs. Looking ahead to Thanksgiving most of the week is dry. We could see another front approach for late Thursday and black Friday allowing a few showers for the afternoon.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.