Bruce: A nice and dry weekend ahead

Cool nights and mild days
Cool nights and mild days(WVUE FOX8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The weekend is here and the weather will cooperate again. Mostly clear conditions tonight with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. Afternoon highs will rebound on Saturday into the low 70s. Some moisture will return for Sunday.

Another front moves in for Monday possibly bringing in a few showers and bringing temperatures back down into the 60s for highs. Looking ahead to Thanksgiving most of the week is dry. We could see another front approach for late Thursday and black Friday allowing a few showers for the afternoon.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

