BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Early copy of the US Constitution sells for $41 million

By CNN
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 12:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - One of the oldest surviving copies of the United States Constitution has a new owner.

Sotheby’s says it sold at an auction for $41 million Thursday.

The company says it was printed in 1787 for delegates of the Constitutional Convention and Continental Congress.

They had been drafting the document and their printers created 500 copies of the final, official edition.

Only a few are left and this copy is the only one with a private owner.

A group of cryptocurrency investors had pooled $40 million in an unsuccessful bid for the document.

Sotheby’s had expected to get up to $20 million for the copy.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What deputies found between slices of bread on Tuesday wasn’t exactly nutritious.
Meth found in loaf of bread leads to Lafourche drug bust
Election 2021
ELECTION DAY: The results of the 2021 election
16-year-old shot at gas station
16-year-old severely shot at gas station in Gentilly
New Orleans Police Department Sergeant Todd Morrell presenting racing awards at the same time...
Zurik: NOPD Sergeant appears to be behind the wheel of racecar, instead of patrol car
Two people are recovering after a road rage incident escalated to a shooting in Ormond Estates.
Two men identified in Ormond Estates shooting following crash

Latest News

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters about plans to pass President...
House moves toward OK of Dems’ sweeping social, climate bill
An early copy of the United States Constitution sold for $41 million.
Early copy of US Constitution sells for $41 million
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters about plans to pass President...
House moves toward OK of Dems’ sweeping social, climate bill
Zurik: Timesheets, detail records reveal officers may have violated cap on work hours