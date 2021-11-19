Jesuit and Curtis face off again, this time a spot in the state quarterfinals is on the line

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - John Curtis won convincingly over Holy Cross in the first round of the playoffs. This week, they’ll face Jesuit. The Jays, possessed a bye in week 1. Coach Manale hopes the team didn’t lose any of their regular season momentum with a week off.

“I think it may have been different for the kids, the routine that we always had. I’ve been blessed to be used to this in the playoffs, you get these bye weeks. I’ve handled this the same way I’ve did in the past. I think our kids have worked hard this past week. We got a little better. We’ll see. We got a quality opponent, with John Curtis on Friday night. A tough team. Hopefully this week we’ll see if it helped or hurt,” said Jesuit head coach Ryan Manale.

Round 1 between Jesuit and John Curtis was an absolute battle. A back-and forth matchup that honestly could’ve gone either way.

“It was a really hard fought game. They played really well. We made some good plays also. It came down to one or two plays. I think it’ll be the exact same thing Friday night. Jesuit has a really experienced team, 28 or 29 seniors or so. A new coaching staff that’s brought a new energy to the program. I think it’s going to be a heck of a game, and one the fans will really enjoy,” said John Curtis head coach JT Curtis.

“Yeah there’s no doubt. Curtis is so well-coached. Not many times in the history of their school they got beat twice in a year. They’re going to be out to get us. I think we’ll be ready to play. That game, we won 17-13. Easily could’ve lost that game by 7-10 points. Easily could’ve won it by a touchdown or two. It’s going to be a battle. i can’t wait to see, hopefully the Jays are playing their best. Patriots are playing their best. Give everybody a great quarterfinal football game,” said Manale.

