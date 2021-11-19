Laitram Intralox hiring hundreds at Northshore plant

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Governor John Bel Edwards went to the North Shore today to announce a major new economic development project which is expected to produce around 1000 direct and indirect jobs. It’s an expansion of an innovative conveyor belt company called Intralox based in Harahan.

For more than 50 years Laitram Intralox corporation has been building conveyor belts and processing equipment, beginning with the Louisiana seafood industry.

“As the world has become more specialized it causes an endless evolution of products,” said Laitram CEO Jay Lapeyre.

The company’s conveyor belts Are now the backbone for a variety of industries.

“It’s multiple belts from food-grade medical grade to standard shipping,” said employee Jesse Baham.

And with the advent of same-day shipping, those conveyor belts are now more important than ever.

The company expanded beyond its Harahan base seven years ago and moved to Tangipahoa parish where it has seen steady growth.

“When I started we had 23 people here and now we’re at 200 and before you know it we’re looking at 6 to 700,” said Baham.

Laitram-Intralox has now begun a $60 million, 300,000 square-foot expansion at its plant in Robert.

“What they produce here they export all over the world. It’s anti-inflationary because product moves at less cost we need all that we can bear,” said Governor John Bel Edwards.

When Laitram was looking to expand some pushed for a Texas location, but the company felt the workforce was best here in Southeast Louisiana.

“They scour the world and stay right here…proves it for me all day long,” said Tangipahoa parish president Robby Miller.

Laitram believes its attention to detail and employee loyalty Have been key factors in its worldwide growth.

“The only way you can make money is to have committed people, who own their work,”: said Lapeyre.

The help wanted sign is out once again at Laitram.

“I can’t tell you in my phone the number of text messages I have from friends to say get me a job,” said Baham.

And the company believes with this new expansion, it will position itself for continued growth in the years ahead.

Laitram-Intralox is now looking for 400 new workers for its expanded Robert, Louisiana plant. It’s expected to have a payroll of about $10 million

