Nicondra: A chilly mostly sunny weekend ahead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mostly clear conditions as cooler and dry air settle in across the area for the weekend behind Thursday’s cold front. Expect temperatures to warm from the 40s and 50s only into the 60s for the afternoon even with plenty of sun. Saturday will start off quite chilly with some areas down into the upper 30s and low 40s. Afternoon highs will rebound on Saturday into the low 70s. Some moisture will return for Sunday. Another front moves in for Monday possibly bringing in a few showers and bringing temperatures back down into the 60s for highs. Looking ahead to Thanksgiving most of the week is dry. We could see another front approach for the holiday allowing a few showers for the afternoon on Thursday, but there could be some changes in the forecast as the day draws near.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.