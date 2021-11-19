Surveillance video shows man never had gun on campus of Hammond school, Tangipahoa sheriff says

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office now says that they have determined that a subject reported to possess a gun in the parking lot of Hammond school was never actually in possession of a firearm.

The sheriff’s office released an update on social media after lockdowns for the school campuses ended. Due to original reports of a man with a gun spotted in a school parking lot, Hammond Eastside Magnet School and Hammond High Magnet School were on a lockdown that began on Thursday afternoon and later lifted just before 7 p.m.

TPSO Chief Jimmy Travis said that detectives were able to retrieve and review surveillance video from both schools. During that time, the witness was able to point out and identify the subject in question. After further review, it was determined that that the subject in question was not in possession of a firearm. It appears the subject was holding an umbrella or cane-like object.

“Anytime we are contacted about the safety of our citizens, especially our children, we are going to respond at the highest level and with a multitude of resources,” said Sheriff Daniel Edwards. “We would like to thank each and every agency and organization that responded to assist with this call for service today. The successful coordination of efforts displayed today was second to none.”

While law enforcement performed sweeps through the campuses of Hammond High and Hammond Eastside, the schools were placed on lockdown. No one was allowed in or out of the schools.

Tangipahoa School Superintendent Melissa Stilley released a statement after lockdowns ended, explaining that the reasoning for long lockdown hours was to take all possible precautionary measures to ensure the campuses were safe. Carpool and bus dismissal was held up until the campuses were cleared by deputies. In total, about 700 students were held in lockdown.

“Please note that there was not an active shooter on either campus or was there ever someone with a gun inside the building,” Stilley said.

