West Nile Virus found in Orleans Parish mosquitoes

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mosquitoes collected in Orleans Parish have tested positive for West Nile virus, the city reported on Now. 19.

Mosquitoes were collected on the East Bank of the parish.

Orleans Parish leaders ask residents to empty standing water containers outside to reduce where mosquitoes can breed.

