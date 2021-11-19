BBB Accredited Business
West Nile Virus found in Orleans Parish mosquitoes

A female Culex quinquefasciatus mosquito on the skin of a human host. The mosquito’s...
A female Culex quinquefasciatus mosquito on the skin of a human host. The mosquito’s red-colored abdomen is filling with blood. C. quinquefasciatus is among the mosquitoes responsible for spreading the arboviral encephalitis, West Nile virus.(James Gathany/ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mosquitoes collected in Orleans Parish have tested positive for West Nile virus, the city reported on Now. 19.

Mosquitoes were collected on the East Bank of the parish.

Orleans Parish leaders ask residents to empty standing water containers outside to reduce where mosquitoes can breed.

