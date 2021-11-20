BBB Accredited Business
Jesuit blocks extra point to beat Curtis, 14-13

By Garland Gillen
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 12:16 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Jesuit Blue Jays are advancing the Division I semi-finals after beating John Curtis, 14-13.

Jesuit’s special teams came up big at the end of the contest, blocking an extra point that would’ve tied the game up right at the end of regulation. The play before, Pat LeBranch found the end zone for a 28-yard score, cutting the deficit to one point.

Jesuit’s Jack Larriviere scored on two rushing touchdowns.

Jesuit will meet up with Brother Martin next week. The Crusaders beat the Jays in triple OT in the regular season.

