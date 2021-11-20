BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Man shot to death Friday night in Treme, NOPD says

A man was found fatally shot shortly before midnight Friday night (Nov. 19) in the 1400 block...
A man was found fatally shot shortly before midnight Friday night (Nov. 19) in the 1400 block of North Claiborne Avenue in the Treme neighborhood, the NOPD said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 8:42 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was found fatally shot late Friday night (Nov. 19) in the outskirts of the Treme neighborhood, New Orleans police said.

The victim, whose age and identity were not immediately disclosed, was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds at the scene in the 1400 block of North Claiborne Avenue, the NOPD said. No other details about the killing have been disclosed, and police did not say if they have developed a suspect or motive for the homicide.

Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective Walter Edmond at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What deputies found between slices of bread on Tuesday wasn’t exactly nutritious.
Meth found in loaf of bread leads to Lafourche drug bust
Election 2021
ELECTION DAY: The results of the 2021 election
New Orleans Police Department Sergeant Todd Morrell presenting racing awards at the same time...
Zurik: NOPD Sergeant appears to be behind the wheel of racecar, instead of patrol car
16-year-old shot at gas station
16-year-old severely shot at gas station in Gentilly
Federal prosecutors indicted New Orleans postal worker Darius Patin for delaying/destroying...
New Orleans postal worker indicted for allegedly ditching Uptown customers’ mail into apartment dumpster

Latest News

Karr remains undefeated on the season.
Karr trounces Eunice, 53-7
Greenies advance to the state semi-finals
Newman takes care of business on the road with a victory over Episcopal, 37-6
Jesuit moves to 9-0 on the season.
Jesuit beats Curtis, 14-13, advances to Div. I semi's
Ida housing frustrations
Ida housing frustrations