Man shot to death Friday night in Treme, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was found fatally shot late Friday night (Nov. 19) in the outskirts of the Treme neighborhood, New Orleans police said.

The victim, whose age and identity were not immediately disclosed, was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds at the scene in the 1400 block of North Claiborne Avenue, the NOPD said. No other details about the killing have been disclosed, and police did not say if they have developed a suspect or motive for the homicide.

Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective Walter Edmond at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

