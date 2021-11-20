BBB Accredited Business
‘Queen of Treme’ and musical Andrews family matriarch Lois Nelson-Andrews laid to rest

Lois Nelson-Andrews memorial held and Mahalia Jackson Theater
Lois Nelson-Andrews memorial held and Mahalia Jackson Theater(WVUE)
By Josh Roberson
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A culture bearer for the Treme neighborhood and mother to legendary New Orleans musicians James “12″ Andrews and Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews, Lois Nelson-Andrews had her finger on the pulse of the city for generations.

She passed away earlier this week at the age of 69, after a battle with lung cancer. On Saturday, hundreds turned out to honor the woman some called the “Queen of Treme” at a public memorial service at the Mahalia Jackson Theater.

Nelson-Andrews was an instrumental member of several social aid and pleasure clubs, including the Treme Sidewalk Steppers, the Lady Money Wasters and the Dumaine Street Gang. She helped revive the city’s Baby Dolls masking tradition nearly 30 years ago and reigned as the queen of krewedelusion in 2019.

“She was the ‘Queen of the Treme.’ Also, she was a great mother to us and she raised us to play music,” said son James Andrews III.

With too many Andrews Family musical accolades to count -- record deals, Grammy nominations, and multiple trips to the White House -- loved ones say none of it would have been possible without her.

“She continued the tradition that was founded where you standing at, and (James) and I still perform this music in the original way it was created,” said her nephew, musician Glen Davis Andrews.

“His mama, to him, to us, took us around the world. And we haven’t stopped traveling and performing yet.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

