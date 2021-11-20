Nicondra: Nice finish to the weekend and more chilly air on the way

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s been a gorgeous weekend with plenty of sun and comfortable temperatures. Sunday will be similar with just a few more clouds and temperatures warming from the 40s to to middle 70s for the afternoon. A cold front approaches late Sunday into Monday. A few showers are possible during the overnight as we begin the work week. Monday will be much cooler again with highs in the 60s. Tuesday will chilly as well and then we will see a warm up towards the Thanksgiving holiday.

