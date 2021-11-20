BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Nicondra: Nice finish to the weekend and more chilly air on the way

Another cold front approaches as the weekend ends.
Another cold front approaches as the weekend ends.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s been a gorgeous weekend with plenty of sun and comfortable temperatures. Sunday will be similar with just a few more clouds and temperatures warming from the 40s to to middle 70s for the afternoon. A cold front approaches late Sunday into Monday. A few showers are possible during the overnight as we begin the work week. Monday will be much cooler again with highs in the 60s. Tuesday will chilly as well and then we will see a warm up towards the Thanksgiving holiday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What deputies found between slices of bread on Tuesday wasn’t exactly nutritious.
Meth found in loaf of bread leads to Lafourche drug bust
Election 2021
ELECTION DAY: The results of the 2021 election
New Orleans Police Department Sergeant Todd Morrell presenting racing awards at the same time...
Zurik: NOPD Sergeant appears to be behind the wheel of racecar, instead of patrol car
16-year-old shot at gas station
16-year-old severely shot at gas station in Gentilly
Federal prosecutors indicted New Orleans postal worker Darius Patin for delaying/destroying...
New Orleans postal worker indicted for allegedly ditching Uptown customers’ mail into apartment dumpster

Latest News

NOLA Weekend Forecast
Zack: Another weekend of beautiful weather
Morning weather update for Saturday, Nov. 20
Morning weather update for Saturday, Nov. 20
Bruce's Friday evening forecast 11/19
Bruce's Friday evening forecast 11/19
Cool nights and mild days
Bruce: A nice and dry weekend ahead