Poll shows parents were satisfied with NOLA-PS handling of COVID-19 pandemic

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 2020 poll conducted by the Cowen Institute at Tulane University captured a range of experiences and attitudes from 1,000 public and private school parents and guardians in Orleans Parish related to how schools responded to the COVID-19 pandemic.

From mask mandates to vaccine requirements, the pandemic is constantly changing the way students are educated. Parents weighed in on the mandates in this latest poll.

The study found a majority of parents were satisfied with the way both the New Orleans public school system and individual schools responded.

Vincent Rossmeier with the Cowen Institute said parents and guardians want their children in school.

“About 74% prefer in-person schooling to virtual schools which isn’t a huge surprise for any of us that have had kids at home during this,” he said.

The poll surveyed parents of different races, education, and socioeconomic backgrounds. Rossmeier said views on mask mandates and vaccine requirements differed among the groups.

“People who have greater levels of education and greater levels of income are much more likely to favor mandatory vaccinations and mandatory masking than people who have or from lower socioeconomic backgrounds.”

The poll also shows parents were more supportive of COVID testing and mask mandates versus vaccine mandates.

“A majority of respondents did not support mandatory vaccination for students or teachers,” said Rossmeier. “The only vaccine mandate support we saw that received majority support was for outside contractors that come into schools such as bus drivers and janitors.”

Rossmeier said he hopes the results from the poll help inform attitudes and ideas of policymakers and decision-makers.

The results of this survey come as the Louisiana Department of Health intends to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of required immunizations to attend schools and universities.

