BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Post Ida housing program shifts, state tries to speed up process

trailers
trailers(rob masson)
By Rob Masson
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With thousands of people still needing temporary housing, the state is wrapping up its portion of a program to provide thousands of trailers to victims of hurricane Ida. The state stepped in to try and speed up the process, but many say it’s not moving fast enough.

73-year-old Chris Zito says he’s been living a nightmare since hurricane Ida brought the worst damage his Kenner home has seen in more than 50 years.

A temporary beam has been built down the middle of his house to keep it from collapsing, Zito fears mold and his quest for temporary housing has yielded nothing.

“Somebody ought to come down on somebody. We are not animals here,” said Zito.

Zito is especially frustrated since dozens of unused trailers are parked just a few miles upriver in Hahnville.

State lawmakers questioned the governor’s office of homeland security Friday about what many say is the slow pace of the program.

“We are frustrated it’s taking that long but it’s not because of the lack of effort,” said Casey Tingle with the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security.

The trailers in Hahnville are part of more than 2000 bought by the state to try and speed up the process. 653 are now occupied, more than 1,000 deployed, as the program now moves into FEMA’s hands.

Chris Zito doesn’t want to stay in his house because of structural and mold issues so he’s been staying with a friend in Houma with problems too.

Parish leaders say they are frustrated.

“None of us can understand, there’s so much bureaucracy involved,” said Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng.

FEMA says if you have not applied for temporary housing yet you should do so now.

And if you don’t qualify for a trailer they say hotel vouchers are still being offered.

Many people say hotel vouchers far from their damaged homes are not a good option, because it inhibits their ability to work on those homes. Again the clock is ticking for those who may need help. The deadline to apply for FEMA disaster assistance is November 29, just 10 days away. If you need assistance, contact FEMA at 800-621-3362, or go to disaster assistance.gov.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What deputies found between slices of bread on Tuesday wasn’t exactly nutritious.
Meth found in loaf of bread leads to Lafourche drug bust
Election 2021
ELECTION DAY: The results of the 2021 election
16-year-old shot at gas station
16-year-old severely shot at gas station in Gentilly
New Orleans Police Department Sergeant Todd Morrell presenting racing awards at the same time...
Zurik: NOPD Sergeant appears to be behind the wheel of racecar, instead of patrol car
Federal prosecutors indicted New Orleans postal worker Darius Patin for delaying/destroying...
New Orleans postal worker indicted for allegedly ditching Uptown customers’ mail into apartment dumpster

Latest News

Tulane study parents and students
Poll shows parents were satisfied with NOLA-PS handling of COVID-19 pandemic
FEMA trailers
FEMA trailers
Ida insurance issues
Ida victims & contractors say insurers are denying obvious damage and causing other problems
Ida insurance issues
Ida insurance issues