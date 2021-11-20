BBB Accredited Business
Three people wounded Saturday in Seventh Ward shooting

The NOPD said three people were wounded in a shooting Saturday morning (Nov. 20) in the 3100 block of Elysian Fields in the Seventh Ward
By Ken Daley
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three people were wounded in a Seventh Ward shooting Saturday morning (Nov. 20), New Orleans police said.

The ages of the victims were not immediately disclosed, but police said two females and a male were shot at approximately 9:09 a.m. in the 3100 block of Elysian Fields Avenue. None of the injuries were described as life-threatening in the NOPD’s first notification of the incident.

The male victim was struck in the lower abdomen and leg, police said. He was transported by New Orleans EMS for hospital treatment.

A female victim who was shot in the buttocks also was taken to a hospital by New Orleans EMS.

The other female victim was wounded in the arm and shoulder, police said, and arrived at a hospital emergency room via a private vehicle.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

