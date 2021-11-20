BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Zack: Another weekend of beautiful weather

Highs return to the 70s with lots of sunshine
NOLA Weekend Forecast
NOLA Weekend Forecast(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 6:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - What a stretch of nice weather we’ve had over the past several weekends and the upcoming one will be no different.

We have not seen measurable precipitation on a Saturday or Sunday since the first weekend of October. This weekend will keep with that dry-and-nice theme. Lots of sun is expected Saturday and again Sunday, and we will be a bit warmer as highs return to the 70s.

Our next chance for rain will come with a frontal passage that’s expected to arrive Sunday night going into Monday. The rain activity along this front will be dissipating on approach. So, much like the past few fronts, don’t expect much wet weather. What it will do is turn our winds back northerly, sending us a quick shot of colder weather.

Highs on Tuesday likely will hold out in the upper 50s. But, as mentioned, this will be a quick shot of cold air, as highs return to the 70s on Wednesday. The early look to the holiday weekend does bring some clouds and more humidity. But rain chances? I’m holding back for now.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What deputies found between slices of bread on Tuesday wasn’t exactly nutritious.
Meth found in loaf of bread leads to Lafourche drug bust
Election 2021
ELECTION DAY: The results of the 2021 election
New Orleans Police Department Sergeant Todd Morrell presenting racing awards at the same time...
Zurik: NOPD Sergeant appears to be behind the wheel of racecar, instead of patrol car
16-year-old shot at gas station
16-year-old severely shot at gas station in Gentilly
Federal prosecutors indicted New Orleans postal worker Darius Patin for delaying/destroying...
New Orleans postal worker indicted for allegedly ditching Uptown customers’ mail into apartment dumpster

Latest News

Cool nights and mild days
Bruce: A nice and dry weekend ahead
Morning weather update for Fri., Nov. 19 at 6 a.m.
Morning weather update for Fri., Nov. 19 at 6 a.m.
Afternoon weather update for Fri., Nov. 19
Afternoon weather update for Fri., Nov. 19
Chilly conditions around through the weekend.
Nicondra: A chilly mostly sunny weekend ahead