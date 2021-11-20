Zack: Another weekend of beautiful weather

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - What a stretch of nice weather we’ve had over the past several weekends and the upcoming one will be no different.

We have not seen measurable precipitation on a Saturday or Sunday since the first weekend of October. This weekend will keep with that dry-and-nice theme. Lots of sun is expected Saturday and again Sunday, and we will be a bit warmer as highs return to the 70s.

Our next chance for rain will come with a frontal passage that’s expected to arrive Sunday night going into Monday. The rain activity along this front will be dissipating on approach. So, much like the past few fronts, don’t expect much wet weather. What it will do is turn our winds back northerly, sending us a quick shot of colder weather.

Highs on Tuesday likely will hold out in the upper 50s. But, as mentioned, this will be a quick shot of cold air, as highs return to the 70s on Wednesday. The early look to the holiday weekend does bring some clouds and more humidity. But rain chances? I’m holding back for now.

