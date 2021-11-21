BBB Accredited Business
2022 World Cup in Qatar only a year away

Thirty-two countries will play in World Cup 2022.
By Garland Gillen
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is right around the corner. The first game of the World Cup will kickoff on Nov. 21, 2022.

Right now, 13 countries have qualified for the World Cup. There will be 32 countries in all represented in Qatar once qualifying is over.

The 13 countries that have punched their ticket to Qatar: Qatar (automatically is in as the host country), Germany, Denmark, Brazil, France, Belgium, Croatia, Spain, Serbia, England, Switzerland, Argentina, and the Netherlands.

Three countries from CONCACAF (The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football) qualify for the World Cup. The fourth place squad goes into a playoff.

Canada, U.S.A., and Mexico hold down the top three spots after eight games. CONCACAF qualifying takes place over 14 games for each team.

Three teams from the European federation will come out of a 12-team playoff. The European playoffs will take place in March.

Some of the other bids will come from: Five from Africa, four from Asia, and four from South America.

The final two spots of the tourney will go to teams that advance in the intercontinental playoffs.

The playoffs will involve teams from AFC (Asia), CONMEBOL (South America), OFC (Oceania) and CONCACAF (North American and Caribbean region). These will be single-leg games at a neutral venue.

