3 teens escape from Bridge City juvenile detention center

Three adjudicated teens escaped early Sunday (Nov. 21) from the Bridge City Center for Youth, according to three law enforcement sources.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By Ken Daley and Natasha Robin
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BRIDGE CITY, La. (WVUE) - Three incarcerated teens escaped early Sunday from the Bridge City Center for Youth detention facility, three law enforcement sources confirmed to WVUE-Fox 8.

The escapees -- aged 18, 16 and 14 -- scaled the detention center’s perimeter fence to escape the facility sometime between 2-3 a.m. All three were believed to still be at large at least 12 hours later.

Neither the Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice, which manages the troubled Bridge City facility, nor the Louisiana State Police, said to be taking the lead in the search, immediately responded to questions from Fox 8 regarding the escape.

One of the escapees is believed to be from the St. Roch neighborhood of New Orleans, and was in the detention center after being adjudicated delinquent for multiple incidents of armed robbery and vehicle theft.

Anyone with information on the escapees’ whereabouts is asked contact the Bridge City Center for Youth at (504) 436-4253, the Louisiana State Police or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

