After two-year pandemic break, Jingle Bells & Beer returns to City Park

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The lights, the rides, the beer is flowing and after two years off because of the pandemic, New Orleans’ city park is again hosting its 21+ event to kick off the holiday spirit.

“We’ve come in the past it’s been a terrific time, and we’re excited the park is open and people are out and enjoying themselves again we’re excited to start the holidays,” said Erin VanGeffen.

The event, a precursor leading up to the Celebration in the Oaks event is a time to put not only ugly sweaters on display… but also several Mardi gras dancing groups.

“We are so excited just to experience Christmas time in the city of New Orleans again it’s been a long two years and we’re so excited to get back to this,” said Kristyn Gray, Mande Milkshakers.

“I think this is going to be an incredible year and far above and beyond to the stratosphere,” said Valerie Killion, Senior flight lieutenant, The Amelia EarHawts.

“First one since 2019 so this will also be the first time the carousel is up and running since the pandemic as well so we’re really excited to have people back and just start making those memories again,” said Casie Duplechain.

Those nostalgic, festive beer-lovers however first had to flash proof of vaccination or a negative test before entry.

City park’s Casie Duplechain says the sold-out event is proof not only of support for our green spaces, but also the return of beloved holiday events.

“We are very fortunate and thankful to have jingle bells back again to have celebration again more familiar to what we had before the pandemic all while making sure the 1300 acres of city park is beautiful and safe and clean,” said Duplechain.

“We’re excited to ride the train we’re excited to ride all the fun things hopefully the bumper cars are open work cited for those,” said Erin VanGeffen.

“It’s a great time we’re out here just having a good time everyone’s socializing again it’s good to get out and be around people and we’re not.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.