BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

GAME NOTES: Louisiana-Monroe at LSU

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (4-6, 2-5 SEC) will host Louisiana-Monroe (4-6, 2-5 SBC) on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. in Tiger Stadium for the last non-conference home game of the regular season.

The Tigers will start quarterback Max Johnson, as freshman Garrett Nussmeier has taken his redshirt and will not play the final two games of the regular season. Freshman Matt O’Dowd will serve as the backup for Johnson, O’Dowd is from Plantation, Florida.

Head coach Ed Oregron stated on Thursday, Nov. 18 that the offensive line should be intact and freshman safety Sage Ryan will return.

LSU is coming off an overtime loss to Arkansas and will look to become bowl eligible with two games remaining on the season. The Warhawks are coming off a 27-24 loss to Arkansas State.

The Tigers last played the Warhawks in 2014 with LSU coming away with a 31-0 victory in Tiger Stadium.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What deputies found between slices of bread on Tuesday wasn’t exactly nutritious.
Meth found in loaf of bread leads to Lafourche drug bust
Election 2021
ELECTION DAY: The results of the 2021 election
New Orleans Police Department Sergeant Todd Morrell presenting racing awards at the same time...
Zurik: NOPD Sergeant appears to be behind the wheel of racecar, instead of patrol car
16-year-old shot at gas station
16-year-old severely shot at gas station in Gentilly
Federal prosecutors indicted New Orleans postal worker Darius Patin for delaying/destroying...
New Orleans postal worker indicted for allegedly ditching Uptown customers’ mail into apartment dumpster

Latest News

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has signed with the L.A. Rams after becoming a free agent...
Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. signs with L.A. Rams
LSU vs Alabama preview
Lunch with Coach O: LSU vs. Alabama preview
Southeastern Lions
No. 8 Southeastern continues to climb after cracking FCS Top 10 for first time since 2014
Southeastern Quarterback Cole Kelley (No. 15)
No. 11 Southeastern football improves to 4-1
FULL VIDEO: Lunch with Coach O: LSU at Kentucky preview
FULL VIDEO: Lunch with Coach O: LSU at Kentucky preview