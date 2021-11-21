Getaway vehicle used in Young Dolph’s murder allegedly found in Memphis

(WVUE) - According to TMZ, several photos and videos surfaced online showing a white 2-door Mercedes Benz being towed out of a driveway of a home. This was recognized as the getaway vehicle used in the murder of Young Dolph,

According to reports, the car was abandoned and still intact. Memphis police are asking the public for help in identifying it.

It is unsure if the person who owns the property is being taken into custody.

Photos of the suspects were released on November 18 of the alleged suspects with a car similar in the picture. TMZ also reported that the car was abandoned just 3 miles from where Young Dolph was murdered.

Please see the attached photos of the suspects and suspect vehicle from the 2370 Airways Boulevard murder.



Anyone with any information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. pic.twitter.com/LzYLPJLlOc — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 18, 2021

