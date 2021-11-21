Gretna Police traffic stop nabs suspect in New York stabbing murder

GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - A man suspected of stabbing his father to death in New York is in custody following a traffic stop by Gretna Police, the agency said Sunday (Nov. 21).

Joseph Adams was driving a Ford F-150 in the West Bank city when he was pulled over by Gretna Police around 10 p.m. on Oct. 20, the department said. Officers Jose DeLosAngeles and Kaleab Magyar said Adams appeared extremely nervous as they spoke with him, and a registration check revealed the truck was being sought by the New York Police Department in connection with a homicide under investigation there.

Adams was detained, and a preliminary search of the vehicle uncovered a loaded gun and drug paraphernalia, police said. A background check determined Adams previously had been convicted of first-degree rape and illegal carry of a firearm.

The Gretna officers placed Adams under arrest and his truck was seized. After the suspect was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center jail, NYPD detectives flew in the next day. A search warrant was obtained and the truck was processed by the Gretna Police Crime Scene unit, which found unspecified evidence linked to the homicide. Detectives said Adams’ father in New York died after being stabbed at least 46 times, and that the truck was used to dispose of the corpse.

DeLosAngeles last month testified to the facts of Adams’ arrest before a grand jury in Brooklyn, Gretna Police said. That panel indicted Adams for the murder of his father, and Gretna Police announced the arrest Sunday after the suspect’s extradition to New York had been completed.

