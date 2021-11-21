Hogs for the Cause BBQ team raises money during Saints tailgate

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The barbecue team “PigLit” posted up outside the Evangeline Lounge in Mid-City on Sunday morning ahead of the Saints’ game against the Eagles, cooking up some of the best pulled-pork tacos you’ll ever taste.

“We put out there what we’re cooking and hoped that, being it’s an away game, people would come out and eat some good food,” said team captain Lance Morello.

But the objective isn’t just to eat, drink and cheer the Saints to victory.

The team was a first-time participant in The Hogs for the Cause festival in 2021, which raises research money and support for children with brain cancer.

“We had first signed up in 2020, but the Covid got the festival shut down,” said Morello. “It helps the families and those who are diagnosed with pediatric brain cancer. So, we do pop-up events like this where all the proceeds go towards the team, which go towards Hogs for the Cause.”

While there have been limited variations of the festival during the pandemic, Morello says they wanted to keep that message alive more than just one or two weekends a year.

“Also, because a lot of us are in the medical field and given what the cause supports, it kind of spoke to us even more,” said Morello, a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist.

“It’s a bunch of guys who get together, cook some food and have a good time. Everybody likes food in New Orleans.”

