It’s that time of year, Christmas trees are coming to town

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s that time of year to celebrate happiness and cheer. A better way to do that is with a Christmas tree.

Big Fat Christmas Tree Company is back offering amazing Christmas trees for you and your family.

The Christmas tree lot is located at 4937 Veterans Memorial Blvd. in Metairie by Transcontinental Blvd next to the Shell Gas Station.

