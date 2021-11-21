BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

It’s that time of year, Christmas trees are coming to town

By Marchaund Jones
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s that time of year to celebrate happiness and cheer. A better way to do that is with a Christmas tree.

Big Fat Christmas Tree Company is back offering amazing Christmas trees for you and your family.

The Christmas tree lot is located at 4937 Veterans Memorial Blvd. in Metairie by Transcontinental Blvd next to the Shell Gas Station.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What deputies found between slices of bread on Tuesday wasn’t exactly nutritious.
Meth found in loaf of bread leads to Lafourche drug bust
Election 2021
ELECTION DAY: The results of the 2021 election
New Orleans Police Department Sergeant Todd Morrell presenting racing awards at the same time...
Zurik: NOPD Sergeant appears to be behind the wheel of racecar, instead of patrol car
16-year-old shot at gas station
16-year-old severely shot at gas station in Gentilly
Federal prosecutors indicted New Orleans postal worker Darius Patin for delaying/destroying...
New Orleans postal worker indicted for allegedly ditching Uptown customers’ mail into apartment dumpster

Latest News

Big Fat Christmas Tree company
Big Fat Christmas Tree company
Lois Nelson-Andrews memorial held and Mahalia Jackson Theater
‘Queen of Treme’ and musical Andrews family matriarch Lois Nelson-Andrews laid to rest
The next installment of Lee Zurik's investigation into the NOPD details system will air Monday...
Judge denies attempt to block Monday’s next installment of Zurik investigation into NOPD details
Karr remains undefeated on the season.
Karr trounces Eunice, 53-7