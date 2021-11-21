Mardi Gras 2022 is finally coming together with new parades

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Fox 8 Carnival Historian Arthur Hardy says the 2022 season is finally taking shape.

Next year there will be two news parades in Metairie. The “Krewe of Symphony” and “Knights of Excalibur” will roll on February 18. The “Culinary Queens of New Orleans” will parade at an undetermined location on the west bank Tuesday, February 22.

Family Gras Sunday will now only include the “Krewe of Atlas.” The Krewe of Kings will not parade in Metairie and the new “Krewe of Caerus” will push its debut to 2023.

In New Orleans, a shorter parade route is under consideration for all 32 east bank parades.

