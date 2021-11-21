Nicondra: Overnight cold front

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After an incredible weekend with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the 70s we hit the drop in our roller coaster temperature cycle. Monday will start off mild with low temperatures in the 50s and 60s, but we won’t warm up much at all into the afternoon. Even with a bit of sun expect highs to be in the middle 60s. Tuesday morning brings another possibility of frost north of Lake Pontchartrain as temperatures drop Tuesday morning into the 30s. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 60s. We will see temperatures climb once again heading into Thanksgiving ahead of the next front. We could see a shower or two around on the holiday.

