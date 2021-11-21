BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Nicondra: Overnight cold front

Much colder day on Monday
A few spotty showers are possible as a cold front pushes past the area into Monday morning.
A few spotty showers are possible as a cold front pushes past the area into Monday morning.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After an incredible weekend with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the 70s we hit the drop in our roller coaster temperature cycle. Monday will start off mild with low temperatures in the 50s and 60s, but we won’t warm up much at all into the afternoon. Even with a bit of sun expect highs to be in the middle 60s. Tuesday morning brings another possibility of frost north of Lake Pontchartrain as temperatures drop Tuesday morning into the 30s. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 60s. We will see temperatures climb once again heading into Thanksgiving ahead of the next front. We could see a shower or two around on the holiday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans Police Department Sergeant Todd Morrell presenting racing awards at the same time...
Zurik: NOPD Sergeant appears to be behind the wheel of racecar, instead of patrol car
Federal prosecutors indicted New Orleans postal worker Darius Patin for delaying/destroying...
New Orleans postal worker indicted for allegedly ditching Uptown customers’ mail into apartment dumpster
Two people are recovering after a road rage incident escalated to a shooting in Ormond Estates.
Two men identified in Ormond Estates shooting following crash
Election 2021
ELECTION DAY: The results of the 2021 election
A rash of carjackings and armed robberies along South Carrollton Avenue over the last week has...
Women carjacked in multiple incidents at Costco, Save-A-Lot on S. Carrollton

Latest News

Next 3 Days
Zack: Warm finish to the weekend, but cool start to new week
Morning weather update for Sunday, Nov. 21
Morning weather update for Sunday, Nov. 21
Nicondra's Saturday evening forecast 11/20
Nicondra's Saturday evening forecast 11/20
Another cold front approaches as the weekend ends.
Nicondra: Nice finish to the weekend and more chilly air on the way