One killed, four others injured in Baton Rouge shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) officers are investigating an early morning shooting on Plank Road.

A BRPD spokesman says five people were shot just after 2 a.m. One of those people has died. Two of the other four people suffered critical injuries.

An address provided by BRPD shows that the shooting occurred in the area of a lounge.

Officials did not immediately identify a person of interest or provide a motive.

