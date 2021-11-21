BBB Accredited Business
One killed, four others injured in Baton Rouge shooting

(WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion and Kevin Foster
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 7:25 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) officers are investigating an early morning shooting on Plank Road.

A BRPD spokesman says five people were shot just after 2 a.m. One of those people has died. Two of the other four people suffered critical injuries.

An address provided by BRPD shows that the shooting occurred in the area of a lounge.

Officials did not immediately identify a person of interest or provide a motive.

