One killed, four others injured in Baton Rouge shooting
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 7:25 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) officers are investigating an early morning shooting on Plank Road.
A BRPD spokesman says five people were shot just after 2 a.m. One of those people has died. Two of the other four people suffered critical injuries.
An address provided by BRPD shows that the shooting occurred in the area of a lounge.
Officials did not immediately identify a person of interest or provide a motive.
