Seahawks play the home underdog role in our “Bet of the week”

Green Bay Packers defensive end Whitney Mercilus (50) reacts after a defensive stop against...
Green Bay Packers defensive end Whitney Mercilus (50) reacts after a defensive stop against Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)(Kamil Krzaczynski | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Arizona Cardinals started off the 2021 season on fire with a 7-0 start.

But, in the last three games, Arizona’s star is starting to fade a little. The Cards have lost two of three, including a Panthers beat down, 34-10.

Kyler Murray has been sidelined the last few weeks, and will be an injury concern in the week’s ahead.

This week, they hit the road to face the Seahawks and the 12th man.

Seattle is coming off a 17-0 loss to the Packers. 19-hour days of rehab didn’t matter in Green Bay for Russell Wilson. The Green Bay defense is ferocious.

But the good news for Seattle, Wilson is back, and they’re at home this week.

With a 3-6 record, this is a must-win for the Seahawks. And get this, they’re 2.5-point underdogs to Arizona. Wilson’s crew looks good in this spot.

