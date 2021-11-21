BBB Accredited Business
Senior man loses leg after being struck by Amtrak train in Slidell, police say

A 66-year-old man lost a leg Saturday night (Nov. 20) when struck by an Amtrak train while...
A 66-year-old man lost a leg Saturday night (Nov. 20) when struck by an Amtrak train while lying on railroad tracks near Louisiana Highway 11 and Indiana Avenue in Slidell, police said(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A 66-year-old man possibly suffering from dementia lost a leg Saturday night (Nov. 20) when he was struck by an Amtrak train while lying on railroad tracks in Slidell, police said.

Slidell Police said they were contacted by the Amtrak train engineer around 9:30 p.m., expressing concern that his southbound train might have struck someone who appeared to be sleeping on the tracks. Officers searched the area and found the man with an amputated leg on a stretch of railway near Louisiana Highway 11 and Indiana Avenue.

Officers quickly applied a tourniquet, likely saving the man’s life before he could be transported to the trauma center of University Medical Center in New Orleans, where he arrived in critical condition.

“I am very proud of our officers for their quick response and performing lifesaving measures on this gentleman,” Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal said in a statement. “Our officers are educated on a lot more than just law enforcement techniques during their annual continuing education training. My thoughts and prayers are with the victim and for his road to recovery.”

No injuries were reported in the incident among train passengers or crew.

