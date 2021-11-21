Woman arrested for Saturday’s triple shooting in 7th Ward during child custody exchange, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman accused of shooting three people during a child custody exchange in the Seventh Ward was arrested, New Orleans police said Sunday (Nov. 21).

Tiffany Davis, 28, was booked into the Orleans Justice Center jail Saturday just before 5 p.m., about eight hours after she allegedly shot a man and two women in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant in the 3100 block of Elysian Fields Avenue.

Police said the group had gathered to exchange custody of a 6-year-old child belonging to Davis and the unidentified 27-year-old man. Two 27-year-old women accompanied the man to the exchange, and the NOPD said an argument erupted and “turned physical involving the three victims.”

Davis is accused of pulling out a gun and shooting the other three adults. Police said Saturday the man was struck in the lower abdomen and leg. One woman was struck in the arm and shoulder, while the other woman was shot in the buttocks, police said.

The condition of the victims has not been disclosed.

Jail records show Davis was booked with three felony counts of aggravated second-degree battery, a crime punishable in Louisiana by up to 15 years in state prison upon conviction. She additionally was booked with illegal use of a weapon, a felony punishable by 10 to 20 years in prison.

Davis was expected to make her first court appearance Sunday afternoon to determine whether a bond would be set and in what amount.

