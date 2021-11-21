BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Zack: Warm end to the weekend; cool again to start the new week

Highs go from the middle 70s on Sunday to the 60s for Monday and Tuesday.
Next 3 Days
Next 3 Days(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 6:18 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Up and down, up and down we go in weather as we are on the upward trend to finish off the weekend.

Expect a warm one out there on your Sunday as lots of sun gives way to temperatures climbing into the middle to upper 70s. We are seeing moisture levels rise so do note some patchy fog has developed across the area. That fog should dissipate quickly through the morning hours.

The warmer weather doesn’t last past today as a cold front is expected to swing through first thing Monday morning. This means be ready to dress for cooler weather as you head back to work. Highs fall into the 60s on Monday with a cool breeze blowing. By Tuesday, we may struggle to make it out of the 50s for highs in a few spots.

Come midweek and looking ahead to Thanksgiving, the trend will be upwards again as highs return to the 70s and moisture starts to increase. I have introduced a rain chance for Thanksgiving Day as our next cold front seems to be timing out late day into the evening hours. Although Thanksgiving will be in the 70s, the start of the Christmas shopping season on Black Friday will feel like it as highs fall into the 50s under breezy conditions.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans Police Department Sergeant Todd Morrell presenting racing awards at the same time...
Zurik: NOPD Sergeant appears to be behind the wheel of racecar, instead of patrol car
Federal prosecutors indicted New Orleans postal worker Darius Patin for delaying/destroying...
New Orleans postal worker indicted for allegedly ditching Uptown customers’ mail into apartment dumpster
Two people are recovering after a road rage incident escalated to a shooting in Ormond Estates.
Two men identified in Ormond Estates shooting following crash
Election 2021
ELECTION DAY: The results of the 2021 election
A rash of carjackings and armed robberies along South Carrollton Avenue over the last week has...
Women carjacked in multiple incidents at Costco, Save-A-Lot on S. Carrollton

Latest News

Another cold front approaches as the weekend ends.
Nicondra: Nice finish to the weekend and more chilly air on the way
NOLA Weekend Forecast
Zack: Another weekend of beautiful weather
Cool nights and mild days
Bruce: A nice and dry weekend ahead
Afternoon weather update for Fri., Nov. 19
Afternoon weather update for Fri., Nov. 19