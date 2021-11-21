Zack: Warm end to the weekend; cool again to start the new week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Up and down, up and down we go in weather as we are on the upward trend to finish off the weekend.

Expect a warm one out there on your Sunday as lots of sun gives way to temperatures climbing into the middle to upper 70s. We are seeing moisture levels rise so do note some patchy fog has developed across the area. That fog should dissipate quickly through the morning hours.

The warmer weather doesn’t last past today as a cold front is expected to swing through first thing Monday morning. This means be ready to dress for cooler weather as you head back to work. Highs fall into the 60s on Monday with a cool breeze blowing. By Tuesday, we may struggle to make it out of the 50s for highs in a few spots.

Come midweek and looking ahead to Thanksgiving, the trend will be upwards again as highs return to the 70s and moisture starts to increase. I have introduced a rain chance for Thanksgiving Day as our next cold front seems to be timing out late day into the evening hours. Although Thanksgiving will be in the 70s, the start of the Christmas shopping season on Black Friday will feel like it as highs fall into the 50s under breezy conditions.

