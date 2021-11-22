BBB Accredited Business
Amid staffing shortage, top-ranked New Orleans EMS official resigns

Emily Nichols
Emily Nichols(New Orleans EMS)
By Rob Masson and FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The top-ranking official at New Orleans Emergency Medical Services is resigning, according to a department spokesperson.

Dr. Emily Nichols, Director and Medical Director, handed in a letter of resignation on Fri., Nov. 19 after almost four years with the department. Her last day will be Dec. 10. In her absence, Deputy Medical Director Dr. Meg Marino will serve as interim director.

Nichols was appointed to the role in May 2018 by Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

EMS has been wrestling with staffing and resource shortages exacerbated by an increase in 911 calls and employee illnesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the peak of the latest surge, FEMA sent additional crews in August to assist fatigued first responders in New Orleans.

“Though our accomplishments often have been overshadowed by calamity, those who actually do this work know how much we have overcome during adversity,” Nichols said in a press release sent out Monday.

Nichols is moving on to work as an ER physician in New Orleans.

