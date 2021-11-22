Blankets for the Bayous: “A quest to keep people warm” during Ida recovery

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Returning to her Montegut home after evacuating, Janice Hamilton says she was moved to tears given the widespread, devastating damage.

“This storm, this hurricane was so disastrous… makes me want to cry about it,” said Hamilton.

She didn’t have much herself to give, but she knew she had fleece and fabric and the will to help.

“Every time I make a blanket, I may not see the person that it goes to. But I just kind of like say a little blessing on it… it’s almost three months since Ida and still have people living in tents, under their house,” said Hamilton.

From there Hamilton’s effort, Blankets for the Bayous, grew, delivering blankets to those still searching and hoping for roofs.

Donations from across the country arrived at her doorstep, and weekend by weekend, Hamilton has sewn and delivered more than 400 covers.

“These people need help they really do, and I want to keep working as hard as I can even in the springtime if they need a blanket I’ll make them it,” said Hamilton.

“Since the day after the storm we lived in vehicles and still living in our vehicles,” said Nora Parks.

In Chauvin, Nora Parks and her significant other say they’ve been living in their vehicles since the storm.

Denied for a FEMA trailer, and now waiting on Ida sheltering, Parks says she was just hoping for an extra blanket if Hamilton had one.

“Within the next day or so she came through and brought them; the blankets help especially on a cold night. Some days I’ll sit and want to cry about it. Some days I want to give up but I have faith that something better will come along,” said Parks.

As the long process of recovery continues to stretch on, Hamilton says she won’t rest until everyone can be home for the holidays.

“I call it a quest to keep people warm. I just would hope more would be done for these people,” said Hamilton.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.