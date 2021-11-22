BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Bruce: The up and down temps continue into Thanksgiving

Warmer Thanksgiving
Warmer Thanksgiving(WVUE FOX8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The cold front that arrived this morning brougha few shower and clousd, that eventually will give way to clear skies.

It’s all part of the up-and-down pattern we’ve been in the past week or so. The up part was the pleasant weekend, but now we’re heading down. Expect temperatures to stay parked in the upper 60s, with a breeze increasing through the day.

We are starting Monday on a dreary note, as lots of clouds and even some early morning rain showers wet the streets. The rain will pass by mid-morning and be followed by a dissipation of the clouds by afternoon. This should lead to a nice afternoon with bright sun and a better feel to the air.

Tuesday morning will be cold, as lows dip into the 30s on the North Shore with 40s expected elsewhere. After a cold start, it will be a bright, sunny day as highs climb into the low 60s.

The warmer part of the pattern starts Wednesday and will continue into Thanksgiving Day. Highs will return to the 70s ahead of another cold front. That front will cross the area Thanksgiving night, with the possibility of a shower or storm. Following the front, it will be back to chilly weather for Black Friday on into next weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “where we about to eat at?” has died...
Viral kid ‘Where we about to eat at’ Antwain Fowler dead at age 6
New Orleans Police Department Sergeant Todd Morrell presenting racing awards at the same time...
Zurik: NOPD Sergeant appears to be behind the wheel of racecar, instead of patrol car
Federal prosecutors indicted New Orleans postal worker Darius Patin for delaying/destroying...
New Orleans postal worker indicted for allegedly ditching Uptown customers’ mail into apartment dumpster
Tiffany Davis, 28, was booked with three counts of aggravated second-degree battery and one...
Woman accused of shooting 3 people during child custody exchange in New Orleans
Two people are recovering after a road rage incident escalated to a shooting in Ormond Estates.
Two men identified in Ormond Estates shooting following crash

Latest News

Afternoon weather update for Monday, Nov. 22
Afternoon weather update for Monday, Nov. 22
Morning weather update for Monday, Nov. 22
Morning weather update for Monday, Nov. 22
Next 3 Days
Zack: A cooler breeze returns to start the week
A few spotty showers are possible as a cold front pushes past the area into Monday morning.
Nicondra: Overnight cold front