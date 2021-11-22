Bruce: The up and down temps continue into Thanksgiving

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The cold front that arrived this morning brougha few shower and clousd, that eventually will give way to clear skies.

It’s all part of the up-and-down pattern we’ve been in the past week or so. The up part was the pleasant weekend, but now we’re heading down. Expect temperatures to stay parked in the upper 60s, with a breeze increasing through the day.

Bruce: The up and down temps will continue through Thanksgiving week. Take a look at the cooler and warmer days. As of now Thanksgiving is looking mostly dry with a few showers after dark. High mild at 76° pic.twitter.com/x7xZLG8xNo — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) November 22, 2021

We are starting Monday on a dreary note, as lots of clouds and even some early morning rain showers wet the streets. The rain will pass by mid-morning and be followed by a dissipation of the clouds by afternoon. This should lead to a nice afternoon with bright sun and a better feel to the air.

Tuesday morning will be cold, as lows dip into the 30s on the North Shore with 40s expected elsewhere. After a cold start, it will be a bright, sunny day as highs climb into the low 60s.

The warmer part of the pattern starts Wednesday and will continue into Thanksgiving Day. Highs will return to the 70s ahead of another cold front. That front will cross the area Thanksgiving night, with the possibility of a shower or storm. Following the front, it will be back to chilly weather for Black Friday on into next weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.