Cantrell administration loses two department heads

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Major changes are on the way in Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration. Both the city attorney and the head of Emergency Medical Services are leaving.

For four years, Dr. Emily Nichols headed up New Orleans EMS under tough conditions supervising staff on the front lines of the war against COVID-19.

Often underpaid, and always stressed, EMS workers were the first to receive vaccines in New Orleans and the first to begin to vaccinate others as they navigated the changing landscape of COVID protocols.

Turnover has been high, and EMS is currently 26 positions shy of being fully staffed.

Equipment breakdowns have also been chronic, with EMS currently operating just 15 out of 40 ambulances. The department has been supplemented by ambulances from outside agencies.

“They see everything on the front line. So they have to deal with everything unfiltered and as the COVID numbers went up and down... the stress on the system was really felt on the front line,” said health educator Dr. Eric Griggs.

Nichols will remain on the job until December 10. Nicholls will continue working as an emergency physician in New Orleans. Deputy medical director Dr. Meg Marino has been chosen to succeed her.

Another one of Mayor Cantrell’s original department heads, City Attorney Sunni Laboeuf, is also stepping down Tuesday after guiding the department through numerous issues such as a malware attack and litigation over the Hard Rock collapse. Donisia Turner is expected to take over the office.

“The city attorney’s position is very challenging. It’s not one that lawyers stay at very long. These are attorneys with prominent jobs who often take a pay cut to become a city attorney,” said Dillard political analyst Dr. Robert Collins.

Collins says with departures often comes opportunities.

“Losing people is not a bad thing, a second mayoral term is a fresh start and can give you an opportunity to go in a new direction or do things differently,” Collins said.

City Spokesman Beau Tidwell says the administration is not expecting any more departures as it moves toward its second term.

