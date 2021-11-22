BBB Accredited Business
Justin Jefferson celebrates ‘monster’ game against Packers

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) celebrates with teammate Adam Thielen...
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) celebrates with teammate Adam Thielen (19) after catching a 9-yard touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Minneapolis.(Bruce Kluckhohn | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS (WAFB) - Former LSU wide receiver and current Vikings pass catcher, Justin Jefferson, had a “monster” day in Minnesota’s 34-31 win over the Packers on Sunday, Nov. 21.

Jefferson racked up 104 yards receiving in the first quarter, the fourth-best in Viking history. He’s also the only player in the NFL so far this season to reach the 100-yard receiving mark in the first quarter.

Jefferson finished the day with eight catches for 169 yards and two touchdowns.

