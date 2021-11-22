Justin Jefferson celebrates ‘monster’ game against Packers

MINNEAPOLIS (WAFB) - Former LSU wide receiver and current Vikings pass catcher, Justin Jefferson, had a “monster” day in Minnesota’s 34-31 win over the Packers on Sunday, Nov. 21.

Jefferson racked up 104 yards receiving in the first quarter, the fourth-best in Viking history. He’s also the only player in the NFL so far this season to reach the 100-yard receiving mark in the first quarter.

Jefferson finished the day with eight catches for 169 yards and two touchdowns.

CLICK HERE for more, including video of all eight catches.

