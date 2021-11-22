BBB Accredited Business
Longtime LSU Professor killed in bicycle crash

Baton Rouge Police Department
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Homicide detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a crash that left an elderly man dead on Saturday, Nov. 20.

BRPD reported Norimoto Murai, 77, a longtime professor at LSU, was riding his bicycle on Stanford Avenue near the LSU Lakes when he was hit by a 2017 Hyundai Tuscon just before 11 a.m.

Investigators said Murai was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

LSU statement on Dr. Murai:

“We are deeply saddened by the death of a member of our agricultural family, Dr. Noritomo Murai. Dr. Murai was a trusted colleague of the LSU AgCenter for over 30 years. He will be missed.”

Luke Laborde Jr., Interim Vice President for Agriculture and Dean of the College of Agriculture

The investigation is ongoing.

