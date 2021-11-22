BBB Accredited Business
LSU trying to avoid losing season on Saturday against Texas A&M

By Garland Gillen
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - “Did we play great no. Did we make some mistakes yes, but we won the game. Happy for the boys in there,” said LSU head coach Ed Orgeron after the Tigers win over ULM, 27-14.

Yes, LSU did win a game, but it was against a lackluster opponent in ULM. Missed opportunities in the red zone, and a questionable fake punt were a few of the red flags for the Purple and Gold.

“Fake punt, wished I could’ve called it back. It was open, Jontre slipped, gave them seven points, I felt bad about that. We were going to throw the ball to Jontre. It was 4th and 3 and their corner played off. All we had to do was catch the ball, throw it for four yards, it’d have been wide open, but Jontre slipped. It was wide open,” said Orgeron.

There were some positives. Including, two freshman receivers absolutely showing out in Tiger Stadium. Malik Nabers racked up a 143 yards and a touchdown, and Brian Thomas, Jr. also found the end zone late Saturday night.

“I think those guys are going to be superb, I really do. Shame Malik got hurt, he’d have probably started for us at the beginning of the year. Brian has come into his own. Those guys are going to be two elite receivers for LSU. Future is bright for them. I think he beat a lot of 1-on-1 coverages. There was some time when they were zero blitzing us and he beat 1-on-1 coverage another time. I guess he got tired of throwing the ball to Jack (Bech) (laughter). Jack had been our main target and we finally found Malik and Brian. Those guys are excellent receivers,” said Orgeron.

LSU is 5-6. They need a win next Saturday against Texas A&M to avoid their first losing season since 1999. A win would also mean a bowl berth for the Tigers.

“Well, we’ll do the best we can to win the game. Whatever that may entail. My feeling will be a little animated and exciting. I think our guys are going to be energized. I don’t think it’s playing for a bowl game, I think it’s beating Texas A&M. I think that’s going to be our motivating factor,” said Orgeron.

