Lunch with Coach O: No. 16 Texas A&M at LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will be holding his weekly news conference at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 22 recapping the Tigers 27-14 win over Louisiana-Monroe and previewing their final regular season game against No. 16 Texas A&M.

The Tigers (5-6, 2-5 SEC) will host No. 16 Texas A&M (8-3, 4-3 SEC) with hopes of becoming bowl eligible for the season. It will also be the last game at LSU for Coach Orgeron.

LSU is coming off an ugly win against the Warhawks in which the Tigers struggled to get any kind of rhythm going. Offensively the Tigers struggled in the red zone as they had four trips and resulting in only 10 points.

The Aggies are coming off a dominant 52-3 win over Prairie View A&M, Texas A&M totaled 447 yards of offense with 279 yards coming on the ground. The Aggies are going to face the Nation’s leader in total tackles in linebacker Damone Clark with 125, he ranks No. 4 in solo tackles with 71.

