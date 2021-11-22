BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Lunch with Coach O: No. 16 Texas A&M at LSU

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will be holding his weekly news conference at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 22 recapping the Tigers 27-14 win over Louisiana-Monroe and previewing their final regular season game against No. 16 Texas A&M.

The Tigers (5-6, 2-5 SEC) will host No. 16 Texas A&M (8-3, 4-3 SEC) with hopes of becoming bowl eligible for the season. It will also be the last game at LSU for Coach Orgeron.

LSU is coming off an ugly win against the Warhawks in which the Tigers struggled to get any kind of rhythm going. Offensively the Tigers struggled in the red zone as they had four trips and resulting in only 10 points.

The Aggies are coming off a dominant 52-3 win over Prairie View A&M, Texas A&M totaled 447 yards of offense with 279 yards coming on the ground. The Aggies are going to face the Nation’s leader in total tackles in linebacker Damone Clark with 125, he ranks No. 4 in solo tackles with 71.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “where we about to eat at?” has died...
Viral kid ‘Where we about to eat at’ Antwain Fowler dead at age 6
New Orleans Police Department Sergeant Todd Morrell presenting racing awards at the same time...
Zurik: NOPD Sergeant appears to be behind the wheel of racecar, instead of patrol car
Federal prosecutors indicted New Orleans postal worker Darius Patin for delaying/destroying...
New Orleans postal worker indicted for allegedly ditching Uptown customers’ mail into apartment dumpster
Two people are recovering after a road rage incident escalated to a shooting in Ormond Estates.
Two men identified in Ormond Estates shooting following crash
A rash of carjackings and armed robberies along South Carrollton Avenue over the last week has...
Women carjacked in multiple incidents at Costco, Save-A-Lot on S. Carrollton

Latest News

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has signed with the L.A. Rams after becoming a free agent...
Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. signs with L.A. Rams
LSU vs Alabama preview
Lunch with Coach O: LSU vs. Alabama preview
Southeastern Lions
No. 8 Southeastern continues to climb after cracking FCS Top 10 for first time since 2014
Southeastern Quarterback Cole Kelley (No. 15)
No. 11 Southeastern football improves to 4-1
FULL VIDEO: Lunch with Coach O: LSU at Kentucky preview
FULL VIDEO: Lunch with Coach O: LSU at Kentucky preview