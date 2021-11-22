BBB Accredited Business
Man killed by police in Metairie pointed gun at officers after being tazed, LSP says

One person was killed in an officer-involved shooting late Sunday night in Metairie on Airline...
One person was killed in an officer-involved shooting late Sunday night in Metairie on Airline Highway under the Causeway Boulevard overpass, the Louisiana State Police said.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Ken Daley
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - One man is dead after reportedly pointing a gun at multiple officers following a foot chase in Metairie.

According to Louisiana State Police, the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21.

In a release sent out Monday afternoon, police said multiple agencies were assisting with traffic control at the intersection of Airline Highway and Severn Avenue while the stop light was being repaired. Several drivers stopped and told police they saw a man walking with a gun near Causeway Boulevard.

Police say the man, who remains unidentified, had a gun in one hand and a knife in the other hand. When officers tried to make contact, he ran away.

During the pursuit, officers asked the man to drop his weapons multiple times before discharging a taser, which they say was ineffective.

The man reportedly continued to ignore police and pointed the gun in their direction.

LSP says a trooper and two East Jefferson Levee District Officers fired at the man, striking him. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

No troopers or officers were injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

