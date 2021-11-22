BBB Accredited Business
Man killed in St. Roch area after apparent gunfight on Franklin Avenue, NOPD says

A 40-year-old man collapsed and died Sunday night (Nov. 21) in the 2000 block of Franklin...
A 40-year-old man collapsed and died Sunday night (Nov. 21) in the 2000 block of Franklin Avenue, after being wounded in a gun battle that started a block away in the St. Roch area, New Orleans police said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 6:02 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 40-year-old man collapsed and died from gunshot wounds on Franklin Avenue late Sunday night (Nov. 21), after apparently fleeing from a gun battle that started a block away, New Orleans police said.

It was unclear from the NOPD’s initial report whether the dead man was himself armed or a participant in the shootout.

The department said only that the man was found dead at 11:29 p.m. near a residence in the 2000 block of Franklin Avenue, where he apparently ran following a gun battle in the 1900 block of the street in the St. Roch neighborhood.

The dead man’s identity was not immediately disclosed, and police did not say whether they have developed a suspect believed responsible for the fatal shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective Jameson Diesburg at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

