Parish attorneys file new motion to keep casino vote off ballot

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Attorneys for St. Tammany Parish have filed a motion against the construction of a new casino in Slidell.

A state court previously ruled that the legality of the casino should be decided before the December election.

A parish spokesperson says their attorneys are asking that the trial court wait until the Supreme Court renders a decision on the matter before deciding whether or not the vote is in compliance with the constitution.

Attorneys on both sides of the litigation will meet Tuesday in a Covington courtroom.

