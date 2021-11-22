Police responding to crash near Warren Easton

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are on the scene of a crash on Canal Street across from Warren Easton Charter School.

BREAKING>> Large police presence across from Warren Easton Charter on Canal. Working to gather more information on what we are looking at. @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/ZeSqQaC7BI — Kaitlin Rust (@KaitlinRustWVUE) November 22, 2021

The large presence snagged traffic between Norman C. Francis Parkway and Broad Street just after 2 p.m. on Mon., Nov. 22.

Details are limited at this time.

