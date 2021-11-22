BBB Accredited Business
Police responding to crash near Warren Easton

Large police presence across from Warren Easton Charter on Canal
Large police presence across from Warren Easton Charter on Canal(WVUE)
By Kaitlin Rust
Nov. 22, 2021
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are on the scene of a crash on Canal Street across from Warren Easton Charter School.

The large presence snagged traffic between Norman C. Francis Parkway and Broad Street just after 2 p.m. on Mon., Nov. 22.

Details are limited at this time.

