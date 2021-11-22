BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

REPORT: LSU All-American corner Eli Ricks to enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Elias Ricks during the first half of a game between LSU and South Carolina at Tiger Stadium in...
Elias Ricks during the first half of a game between LSU and South Carolina at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.(Photo by: Kourtney Carroll / LSU Athletics)(Kourtney Carroll | Kourtney Carroll)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU All-American cornerback Eli Ricks has entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal according to Sam Spiegelman with Rivals.

The former five-star corner played his senior year at IMG Academy after transferring from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California. Ricks was sidelined with a season ending injury to his shoulder which he hurt against Kentucky.

His family decided to have an operation on it to get it fixed, Coach O stated. It’s a nagging injury that kept on coming back. Ricks played in six games and registered 11 tackles, two passes defended and an interception.

During his freshman season, Ricks accounted for 20 total tackles, 0.5 tackles-for-loss, and four interceptions, two returned for a touchdown.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “where we about to eat at?” has died...
Viral kid ‘Where we about to eat at’ Antwain Fowler dead at age 6
New Orleans Police Department Sergeant Todd Morrell presenting racing awards at the same time...
Zurik: NOPD Sergeant appears to be behind the wheel of racecar, instead of patrol car
Federal prosecutors indicted New Orleans postal worker Darius Patin for delaying/destroying...
New Orleans postal worker indicted for allegedly ditching Uptown customers’ mail into apartment dumpster
Two people are recovering after a road rage incident escalated to a shooting in Ormond Estates.
Two men identified in Ormond Estates shooting following crash
A rash of carjackings and armed robberies along South Carrollton Avenue over the last week has...
Women carjacked in multiple incidents at Costco, Save-A-Lot on S. Carrollton

Latest News

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has signed with the L.A. Rams after becoming a free agent...
Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. signs with L.A. Rams
LSU vs Alabama preview
Lunch with Coach O: LSU vs. Alabama preview
Southeastern Lions
No. 8 Southeastern continues to climb after cracking FCS Top 10 for first time since 2014
Southeastern Quarterback Cole Kelley (No. 15)
No. 11 Southeastern football improves to 4-1
FULL VIDEO: Lunch with Coach O: LSU at Kentucky preview
FULL VIDEO: Lunch with Coach O: LSU at Kentucky preview