Report: Saints tight end Trautman sidelined 4-6 weeks

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Saints tight end Adam Trautman has a sprained MCL and will be out 4-6 weeks, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Trautman is coming off his best game of the season where he had five receptions and a touchdown. Trautman appeared to get injured on a fourth quarter catch against Philadelphia.

Trautman’s injury is the latest in a string of injuries for the Saints. Running back Alvin Kamara has missed the last two games with a knee injury and was estimated to not practice Monday. Tackles Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk were also out Sunday. Armstead was estimated to be limited Monday, while Ramczyk was estimated to miss practice for the Saints.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.