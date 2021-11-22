BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Report: Saints tight end Trautman sidelined 4-6 weeks

New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman (82) is reportedly out 4-6 weeks. (AP Photo/Gerald...
New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman (82) is reportedly out 4-6 weeks. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, Pool)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Saints tight end Adam Trautman has a sprained MCL and will be out 4-6 weeks, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Trautman is coming off his best game of the season where he had five receptions and a touchdown. Trautman appeared to get injured on a fourth quarter catch against Philadelphia.

Trautman’s injury is the latest in a string of injuries for the Saints. Running back Alvin Kamara has missed the last two games with a knee injury and was estimated to not practice Monday. Tackles Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk were also out Sunday. Armstead was estimated to be limited Monday, while Ramczyk was estimated to miss practice for the Saints.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “where we about to eat at?” has died...
Viral kid ‘Where we about to eat at’ Antwain Fowler dead at age 6
New Orleans Police Department Sergeant Todd Morrell presenting racing awards at the same time...
Zurik: NOPD Sergeant appears to be behind the wheel of racecar, instead of patrol car
Tiffany Davis, 28, was booked with three counts of aggravated second-degree battery and one...
Woman accused of shooting 3 people during child custody exchange in New Orleans
Federal prosecutors indicted New Orleans postal worker Darius Patin for delaying/destroying...
New Orleans postal worker indicted for allegedly ditching Uptown customers’ mail into apartment dumpster
Two people are recovering after a road rage incident escalated to a shooting in Ormond Estates.
Two men identified in Ormond Estates shooting following crash

Latest News

Report: Hill signs four-year extension with Saints.
Report: Saints sign Taysom Hill to four-year extension
Saints are 5-5 against the spread in 2021. (Source: Michael Nance)
Saints open as 4.5-point underdogs to the Bills
Taysom Hill contract extension
Taysom Hill contract extension
The Breakers play in the USFL.
The New Orleans Breakers football team makes a return