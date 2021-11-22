BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Responders on scene after pedestrian struck in Downtown Hammond, fire chief says

Fire Chief Daniel Folks said that responders are still on the scene as of 4:26 p.m., assessing...
Fire Chief Daniel Folks said that responders are still on the scene as of 4:26 p.m., assessing the situation and checking for injuries.(Google Maps)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - There has been an accident involving one or more pedestrians struck in Downtown Hammond in the area of West Thomas Street this evening, first responders say.

Officials say the incident happened near the P.J.’s Coffee location on West Thomas Street.

Fire Chief Daniel Folks said that responders are still on the scene as of 4:26 p.m., assessing the situation and checking for injuries.

Hammond Fire and Acadian Ambulance are administering aid on the scene currently.

One person was pinned in between two vehicles when the crash happened but there are no reported fatalities at this time, Folks said.

This is a developing story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “where we about to eat at?” has died...
Viral kid ‘Where we about to eat at’ Antwain Fowler dead at age 6
New Orleans Police Department Sergeant Todd Morrell presenting racing awards at the same time...
Zurik: NOPD Sergeant appears to be behind the wheel of racecar, instead of patrol car
Tiffany Davis, 28, was booked with three counts of aggravated second-degree battery and one...
Woman accused of shooting 3 people during child custody exchange in New Orleans
Federal prosecutors indicted New Orleans postal worker Darius Patin for delaying/destroying...
New Orleans postal worker indicted for allegedly ditching Uptown customers’ mail into apartment dumpster
Two people are recovering after a road rage incident escalated to a shooting in Ormond Estates.
Two men identified in Ormond Estates shooting following crash

Latest News

New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman (82) is reportedly out 4-6 weeks. (AP Photo/Gerald...
Report: Saints tight end Trautman sidelined 4-6 weeks
1 month until Slidell Casino vote
Parish attorneys file new motion to keep casino vote off ballot
Sunni LeBouef, Emily Nichols
Cantrell administration loses two department heads
Bridge City Escapes Update
Bridge City Escapes Update