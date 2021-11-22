BBB Accredited Business
Saints open as 4.5-point underdogs to the Bills

Saints are 5-5 against the spread in 2021. (Source: Michael Nance)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 3-game losing streak has the guys in Las Vegas doubting the Black and Gold’s fortunes on the back end of the season.

The Saints enter their Thanksgiving matchup with the Bills as 4.5-point underdog.

The Saints are 5-5 overall, and 5-5 against the spread.

This will be the second time this season the Saints are underdogs at home. In week 8, the Bucs were 4-point favorites over the Saints. New Orleans won that Halloween matchup, 36-27.

The Bills are 5-4-1 against the spread, and 6-4 overall.

