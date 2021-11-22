Siemian’s first half struggles put Saints’ defense in a ‘tough spot’

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Entering this game against the Eagles, Trevor Siemian had yet to throw an interception this season. Five touchdowns, no picks. Well that changed in Philly. The backup threw two interceptions both in the first half.

“I couldn’t tell you. The urgency was certainly there in the first half. I look back to the pick I threw on play-action, that’s the one, and the one in 2-minute drill. Traut was wide open. If I get him that ball, who knows how the game plays out, but that’s not what I’m thinking about right now,” said Saints’ QB Trevor Siemian.

Siemian’s misfirings put the Saints in a 27-7 hole at half. A deficit they couldn’t dig themselves out of.

“Just too much. I put our defense in some tough spots. It’s just too much. It’s just too much to try to overcome. We got three turnovers. Two were me in the first half. I would be curious to see what the percentage is of teams that turn it over three times and win the ballgame. I bet it’s pretty low,” said Siemian.

Now the Saints sit at .500, 5-5. Siemian still accounted for four touchdowns in the game, and has faith things can turn around for the Black and Gold starting on Thanksgiving.

“I think we can do it. I think we got the players. I think one thing, no one is saying we’re dinged up. This is the NFL. The train is moving. We’ll be ready to play Thursday. The urgency is high as it was before this game. It’s high for sure,” said Siemian.

